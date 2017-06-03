Washington, Jun 2 Ananya Vinay, a 12-year-old Indian-American girl, today won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee, taking home Dollars 40,000 cash prize after correctly spelling “marocain” to become the 13th consecutive victor from the community. She wins $40,000 in cash, a trophy and other prizes.

Ananya honed her skill in highly competitive national bees that are limited to Indian-Americans, the North South Foundation and the South Asian Spelling Bee, although she did not win either.

“It’s a like a dream come true”.

A student of Fugman Elementary school, Vinay considers spelling a sport.

Still holding the trophy, the Golden State Warriors fan wished her team good luck in the ongoing National Basketball Association finals.

Rajeev finally made his first mistake on marram, a surprise after succeeding on much longer words throughout the competition.

Twelve-year-old Ananya Vinay, who’s from Fresno, California, showed little emotion as she plowed through word after mystifying word in the final rounds.

There have been co-champions in each of the last three years, but the 12-year-old broke the streak to take home the $40,000 prize over second-place Rohan Rajeev. It ended in a tie for three consecutive years. Thankfully, we’ve now returned to ensuring one of two children is really sad, as the 2017 Spelling Bee had a single victor, no tiebreaker rounds needed. NPR adds that she is both the youngest-ever finalist and first in four years to win without a tiebreaker. Yep, they wanted her to spell the nonsensical word that President Donald Trump tweeted out earlier this week.

On Thursday evening, the bee was down to the final two contestants after almost 12 hours of competition.

Ananya said she knew every word she got in the Bee.

“How’s it going?” pronouncer Jacques Bailly asked Erin Howard of Birmingham, Ala., as she took her turn at the microphone. However, the judges gave her the word “apparentement”- an alliance of French political parties formed during an election. Another of her favorite words is Philomel, a word that means nightingale. Ananya after winning the competition said, “I just focussed on the words given to me and tried to get them right”.

“It was nerve-wracking being on stage, but it was also really fun because there’s a lot of kids and you’re on a really cool stage”, Huberty said.

“I’m sorry, did you misunderstand my request?” she said.