Manchester United have told Real Madrid that David de Gea is not for sale as they attempt to keep their ‘keeper out if the clutches of the La Liga giants for the second time in two years.

With UEFA Champions League football on tap for the 2017-18 season, one might assume that United will comfortably hold onto the 26-year-old with relative ease this summer.

Jose Mourinho is keen to improve his defence ahead of Manchester United’s return to the Champions League.

De Gea came close to joining Real two summers ago only for the deal to collapse at the 11th hour due to administrative failings.

Although the offer was immediately rejected by the Red Devils board, with United wanting to keep the Spain worldwide at Old Trafford, the La Liga champions aren’t ready to take no for an answer.

De Gea has two years left on his current contract, signed in September 2015.

The Spain worldwide has kept a total of 29 Premier League clean sheets – more than any other goalkeeper in the division.

Real have started their usual propaganda war with their favoured media outlets in Spain reporting that a transfer is certain.

