IAG (LON:IAG) shares drop after BA IT outage causes chaos

Cruz added: “On behalf of everyone at British Airways, I want to apologise for the fact you’ve had to go through these very trying experiences and to thank you for your patience and understanding”.

Shares in International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) tumbled around 3% in the first day of trading in London after the bank holiday weekend.

From London to Paris, Singapore, New York, Lisbon and many other destinations, BA passengers were stranded as more than 1,000 flights were disrupted by the incident sparked at a London data centre near Heathrow on May 27, around 9:30am.

Flights on Sunday and Monday were also affected, although BA said on Tuesday it was back to running a full flight schedule. He said there was no evidence there had been a cyber-attack.

THE problems of BA flight cancellations continue with Ryanair lampooning them and some staff calling for the resignation of their Spanish Chief Executive.

The head of compensation claim site Resolver, James Walker, told the newspaper BA handled BA handled about 120,000 passengers a day in and out of Heathrow and Gatwick, indicating a bill of close to £50m under EU-backed compensation rules.

“We are undertaking an exhaustive investigation to find out the exact circumstances of what happened”, the email read. Those sites housed 500 data cabinets in six halls according to Sunbird, the company that supplied the airline’s DCIM (data center infrastructure management) system.

British Airways boss Alex Cruz refuses to resign. While unions blame cost cutting, the airline has little choice but to bear down on expenses.

BA restored its full flight schedule at Gatwick yesterday and was operating a full long-haul schedule at Heathrow.

Some passengers expressed frustration on Twitter over missing bags and long waits in telephone queues to speak to BA staff. BA said it had introduced more flexible rebooking policies for passengers affected.

Early on Monday Heathrow Airport said there continued to be “some disruption” to BA flights, and advised those whose flights had been cancelled not to travel to the airport unless they had already rebooked on another flight.

“While the costs of passenger compensation and refunds could well run into the tens of millions, the whole sorry episode has undeniably put a dent in BA’s reputation for delivering a premium service”.

Rival Ryanair, for example, said it had seen “strong bookings” over the weekend amid BA’s woes.

On Monday, the GMB union repeated its claims that the disruption could have been avoided if BA had not outsourced IT roles previous year.