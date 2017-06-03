IAG’s LCC LEVEL Launches With First Flight

The transatlantic low-priced battle will be heating up this summer, particularly from Barcelona, as LCC rival Norwegian has also opened Los Angeles (launches 5 June) and Oakland (7 June) routes from Barcelona.

The British group announced in March it was launching the new airline based out of Barcelona and connecting various USA destinations, after Norwegian in September also said it would start cheap long-distance flights from the Spanish Mediterranean city.

The first flight left Barcelona’s El Prat airport at 15:40 local time with 314 passengers on board-full capacity-and was scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles at 19:55 local time. Two or three more aircraft will join Level’s fleet to serve further destinations from summer 2018.

IAG put tickets on sale in March and claims it has sold 100,000 tickets in the first month. Initially flights will be operated by Iberia crew.

IAG’s Level, which will lift its fleet of two Airbus SE A330 jets to five in 2018, will initially focus its expansion on Italy and France, IAG CEO Willie Walsh told reporters ahead of Level’s inaugural flight from Barcelona yesterday. The brand has resonated with a new audience, many of whom are flying long-haul for the first time.

IAG, which also owns British Airways and Iberia, has accelerated plans to grow Level which is offering transatlantic tickets priced as low as €99 from its Spanish hub.

Level is codesharing with Oneworld carrier American Airlines on United States flights from Barcelona.

Willie Walsh, IAG’s chief executive said: “This is the start of a fantastic new adventure for IAG”.