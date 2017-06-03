India ‘Committed To Paris Climate Agreement’, Despite Donald Trump-led US Exit

Responding to President Donald Trump’s announcement to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate accord, Guterres said he is “deeply convinced” that states, cities, the business community and civil society will remain engaged. “That means all talk of Paris being a “bad deal” for the USA, or hurting United States trade, or affecting the U.S. coal industry in any way, is nonsense”.

“Mayors, governors, and business leaders from both political parties are signing [on to] a statement of support that we will submit to the U.N.”, Bloomberg said, “and together, we will reach the emission reduction goals the USA made in Paris in 2015″.

Hendricks said the absence of $500 million contributions from the United States to the Green Climate Fund will be felt from 2018, but said it might be possible to fill the gap with “other financing mechanisms, for example through the World Bank”.

Trump said he pulled out of the deal to save American jobs from being shipped overseas.

President Trump did say he plans to “renegotiate” or create an ‘entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States.’ But other global leaders involved in the Paris Accord reacted by saying it wasn’t up for negotiation. And if the President wants to break the promises made to our allies enshrined in the historic Paris Agreement, we’ll build and strengthen relationships around the world to protect the planet from devastating climate risks.

The deal would have required the U.S.to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025, potentially limiting the growth of high-emissions industries like oil and gas production. “If we can, great – if we can’t, that’s fine”.

“A cynic would say the obvious reason for economic competitors and their wish to see us remain in the agreement is so that we continue to suffer this self-inflicted major economic wound”, he said.

Germany’s DIHK Chambers of Commerce and the VDMA engineering industry association warned that US companies could gain short-term advantages by Trump’s decision.

“New York State is committed to meeting the standards set forth in the Paris Accord regardless of Washington’s irresponsible actions”, Cuomo said in a statement.

“Within the Trump administration there are obviously leading members of the administration who have said quite openly that climate change is real, it’s happening and it’s a big problem which will not go away if we ignore it”, WMO spokeswoman Clare Nullis said.