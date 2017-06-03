India Have Edge over Others in Champions Trophy 2017

Today marks the start of 2017 ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament and to get you in the mood, Google has made an interactive cricket game, which is insanely addictive.

Bangladesh highlighted the issue of under-performing openers in dramatic style by collapsing to 84 all out in reply to Champions Trophy title-holders India’s 324 for seven in their final warm-up match at the Oval on Tuesday.

England were already an unbeatable 2-0 up in the three-match series against South Africa and although Morgan was glad the reverse had come before the Champions Trophy rather than during the tournament, it remains a worry.

With the scoreboard reading 95/2, Rahim joined Iqbal and both batsmen showed temperament and class in the English conditions.

But as the runs kept coming, an increasingly frustrated Stokes exchanged words with Tamim and mockingly patted him on the shoulder at the end of the 32nd over, with umpires Rod Tucker and S Ravi intervening to calm tempers.

The 28-year-old, who drove Ali for another soaring straight six, fell when wicket-keeper Jos Buttler held a skyed pull off Plunkett.

“The way Dhoni has been able to win matches with a team with limited resources is remarkable”, Aamer Sohail said at Aaj Tak Salaam Cricket 2017.

Ben Stokes and Tamim were involved in a verbal altercation as tempers frayed but the left-hander reached his century off 124 balls, including two sixes and 11 fours.

Woakes had a scan on his left side on Thursday night after the victory over Bangladesh and his tournament appears very likely to be over. The Doodle is also appearing on Google homepages in many Caribbean countries, even though the West Indies did not qualify for the tournament.

Opting to bowl first, England, playing with four out-and-out pacers, made a good start by keeping things tight against the Bangladesh opening pair of Tamim and Soumya Sarkar.

“We just recently beat New Zealand in Ireland”, Mortaza told reporters at The Oval on Wednesday.

Woakes’ absence from the Test side would be just as significant as his withdrawal from the Champions Trophy.

Kohli “is right in calling it just another game, because he does not want to put more pressure on him and the players”, said former India opener Chetan Chauhan.

“We know that the game has gone quite a long way and we have had some good results in the recent past, so we will do our best to match that. And especially at home, they are a serious side”.

How India or Pakistan fare may well depend on how India’s prime batsman or Pakistan’s main bowler fares in this key clash. The two are in a tough group with South Africa and Sri Lanka, so winning the ODI encounter will be crucial to qualify for the semi-finals.