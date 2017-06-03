India’s green lobby slams Trump for exiting Paris deal

Calling Trump’s decision “irresponsible and short- sighted”, Greenpeace India said it was a loss for the USA in many ways and an opportunity for India to provide global leadership on the climate issue.

Coal and cement producers say the Paris accord would put them at a competitive disadvantage and that they too are taking steps to cut emissions.

It found that seven in 10 registered voters (69 per cent) said the United States should participate in the agreement, compared with only 13 per cent who said the USA should not.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto, a Democrat, has been an outspoken supporter of the Paris accord, and tweeted after Trump’s announcement that “as the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future”.

Trump believes the agreement hurts American businesses and jobs, saying Thursday he “was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.”

In announcing the nation’s withdrawal from the accord Thursday, Trump argued that the climate agreement negotiated under President Barack Obama was unfair to USA workers. The U.S. only sources about 13 percent of its electricity from renewables.

Climate issues are expected to dominate discussions between Keqiang, who is leading a large delegation of ministers to Brussels on Friday, and EU Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. A weakening of those standards might help sell more SUVs to USA consumers, but automakers still have to design and build electric and other fuel-efficient cars to meet mileage standards in California, China, Europe and elsewhere, Lindland said.

President Trump announced the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris agreement in a speech from the White House Rose Garden Thursday afternoon.

While Trump said the United States would be willing to rejoin the accord if it could obtain more favorable terms, the three European leaders said the agreement cannot be renegotiated, “since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies and economics”.

Some corporations that had supported the Paris agreement were quick to signal that Trump’s decision would not change their plans.

The Green Fund is created to help poor countries adapt to climate change and bypass some of the heavily polluting technologies formerly used by rich countries. Under former President Barack Obama, the USA had agreed under the accord to reduce polluting emissions by more than a quarter below 2005 levels by 2025.

According to Ravi Chellam, executive director, Greenpeace India, Trump was out of touch with reality.

The US now falls into the same category of Syria and Nicaragua, the only other two countries not in the Paris accord.

The order commits the city to working with dozens of other cities across America to meet the goal of reducing global temperatures by 1.5 degrees Celsius. By abandoning the world’s chief effort to slow the tide of planetary warming, Trump was fulfilling a top campaign pledge after weeks of building up suspense over his decision.