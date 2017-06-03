International Media Slams Trump’s Decision To Exit Paris Accord

Hendricks noted that the absence of $500 million contributions from the United States to the Green Climate Fund will be felt from 2018, but said it might be possible to fill the gap with “other financing mechanisms, for example through the World Bank”.

A statement from the leaders of 11 organizations asked Trump to reconsider his action. Trump has repeatedly called climate change a hoax and scoffs at the overwhelming body of scientific evidence that shows temperatures are rising. The paper had a headline that said “Israeli Greens slam Trump’s decision to withdraw from Paris agreement“.

“In order to fulfil my solemn duty to the United States and its citizens, the USA will withdraw from the Paris climate accord, but begin negotiations to re-enter either the Paris accords or a really entirely new transaction, on terms that are fair to the United States”, the U.S. president told the press at the White House on Thursday.

“As someone who cares deeply about the environment, which I do, I can not in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States – which is what it does – the world’s leader in environmental protection, while imposing no meaningful obligations on the world’s leading polluters”, Trump said in his speech outside the White House. I stood right behind President Trump as he signed the bill I cosponsored to repeal the Stream Buffer rule, and I am still working to ensure Kentucky’s coal industry is not burdened by arbitrary overregulation. But in a Rose Garden speech, Trump said withdrawal was necessary for US economic security.

“You have gone to Washington to hold Donald Trump’s hand, now is the time to hold his feet to the fire”, he said.

Just as I’ve kept my word to Kentuckians, I am proud of President Trump for keeping his promise to withdraw from this agreement, and I look forward to continuing to support a path forward that protects both our jobs and our environment instead of sacrificing one for the other.

The Democratic-led states of California, New York and Washington also asserted an environmental independence of sorts, pledging to uphold the global accord’s goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming. “A new world order is on the line”.

Noting that United States is only the largest historical emitter of greenhouse gases, but also one the major current emitters, CSE said any action to combat climate change will be “insufficient” by a huge margin without the US’ active contribution. Catholics are saddened and outraged that Trump is not listening to Pope Francis after their meeting last week. “It is, therefore, not sufficient to shift the burden of addressing climate change to other countries – including China and India”, added her colleague Chandra Bhushan, deputy director general, CSE. “And it threatens to condemn earth, our common home, and future generations to potentially catastrophic climate change”.

Indeed, in the wake of Trump’s decision to exit the pact, local leaders in the United States have already vowed to take up the mantle of the Paris accord even as the president abandons it.

– Steve Krueger, president, Catholic Democrats: “While representing his only apparent train of thought as a deal maker, President Trump once again ignored Jesus” exhortation (Luke 12:48) best paraphrased by President John F. Kennedy, that “for those to whom much is given, much is required.’ We believe that this applies to nations as well, particularly given the fact that the U.S.is the largest carbon polluter in history”.