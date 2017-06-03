Interstate 25 near Denver reopens after tanker fire

CDOT workers said damage to the highway on the southbound lanes went about three inches deep into the pavement, but crews had yet to evaluate the extent of damage to the northbound lanes. The eighth annual “Building A GradNation” report states Colorado’s graduation rate in 2015 was 77.3 percent.

All lanes were open in both directions in time for Thursday’s commute after crews worked through the night to fix damage from Wednesday’s fire.

Word of the accident and fire reached Gov. John Hickenlooper’s office in about five minutes, he said. However, the closure is expected to take a considerable amount of time as crews work to contain the fire and remove a massive amount of fuel that spilled onto the highway.

A fiery crash of a fuel truck along Interstate 25 shut down the highway for hours, causing a traffic nightmare within minutes but in those same moments, it created two heroes.

A large plume of black smoke billowed high into the sky from the truck around midday Wednesday but the flames and smoke soon died down.

Firefighters say one person was injured and taken to the hospital. It turned out the driver had jumped out the passenger’s side himself and the two CDOT workers helped rush him away from the scene and put out the flames on his pant leg.

RTD light rail service is also shut down in the area. Authorities are urging people to avoid the Denver Tech Center.

CDOT worked closely with the Greenwood Village Police Department, Colorado State Patrol and South Metro Fire Rescue to clear the roadway of hazards and to protect motorists.

The truck was resting up against the concrete barrier that divides north and southbound lanes.