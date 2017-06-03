Interview with ESPN host about Cavs in NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors Game 1 kicks off on Thursday, June 1, at 9:00 p.m.

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in Oakland at the scene of their Game 7 victory last June to take on Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors in this year’s highly anticipated NBA Finals.

Kevin Durant put together an incredible performance in his first NBA Finals appearance with the Warriors.

Durant proved his worth following his blockbuster arrival from the Oklahoma City Thunder, adding eight rebounds and eight assists while leading all players in scoring.

James neared a triple-double with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists points in a night of pure frustration. Kyrie Irving fell into the isolation trap a bit to much in this game, but did total 24 points.

Draymond Green picked up two fouls in the first 4-1/2 minutes. The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers have developed a competitiveness because of their shared supremacy in their respective conference. You know, the Warriors’ other two All-Stars.

The second is where the game started to unravel for the Cavs, as they turned the ball over eight times in the quarter.

Draymond Green almost had a double-double with nine points and 11 boards.

But Durant’s presence changes everything.

Durant and Curry have been backed up strongly by Klay Thompson, however they have lacked a little bit in the paint with Zaza Pachulia fighting a losing battle down low in many ways.

The Warriors’ lead hit double digits in the quarter, but the Cavs cut the lead to eight and trailed 60-52 at the half. It was a near miracle the score was that close. The Warriors outscored the Cavaliers 56-30 in the paint, and that’s despite missing 15 shots at the rim in the first half. The Warriors dunked 11 times overall in the first two quarters. “I think when you’re the prohibitive favorite against LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, that means you’re a heck of a team, and they sure are”.

Mike Brown expects to coach the Golden State Warriors as planned in Game 1 of the NBA Finals.