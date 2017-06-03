Iran Re-elects The Man Who Helped Implement The Nuclear Deal

The re-election of the Iranian President, Hassan Rouhani, will ensure a predictable course both in the issues related to global cooperation, and regarding the expansion of bilateral ties between Tehran and Moscow, Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Committee for Foreign Affairs Leonid Slutsky said Saturday.

Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists in a televised news conference earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday’s election.

Voting was extended twice due to long lines at the polls, which were originally scheduled to close at 7 p.m. across the country.

“Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Hassan Rouhani congratulating him on a convincing victory in the Iranian presidential election”, Sputnik reported the statement as reading. His administration has placed the nuclear deal under interagency review, and recently imposed new sanctions on Iran for its ballistic missile program.

Raisi, who secured 38 percent of the vote, is “one of four judges who sentenced thousands of political prisoners to death in the 1980s, regarded by reformers as a symbol of the security state at its most fearsome”, Reuters writes.

Syrian President Bashar Assad is one of the first world leaders to congratulate President Rouhani on his re-election.

Lane noted that President Trump has obviously studied the United States relationship with Iran, and that Iran’s election is not going to make him act differently than what he has been planning.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the top leader of the country, commended the Iranian people for their “massive and epic” turnout in the country’s twin elections.

Rouhani, who has managed to mend ties with the European Union, is undaunted, saying only last week that, “We will break all the sanctions against Iran”.

The re-election is likely to safeguard the nuclear agreement Rouhani’s government reached with global powers in 2015, under which most worldwide sanctions have been lifted in return for Iran curbing its nuclear programme.

Hashemitaba was among the first to predict an outright win for Rouhani as he offered his congratulations Saturday morning.

Mr Khamenei said Iran would demonstrate “national dignity” and “wisdom” in relations with other countries. He has accused Rouhani of selling out the values of Iran’s Islamic revolution to its enemies.

Rouhani put civil liberties at the heart of his campaign, and pointedly thanked reformist former president Mohammed Khatami, who has been banned from appearing in the media since supporting mass protests in 2009, in his acceptance speech.

“Despite poor economic conditions, (Iranians) said no to populism and empty promises of government subsidies”, said Reza H. Akbari, a researcher on Iranian politics at the Institute for War and Peace Reporting.

All candidates for elected office must be vetted, a process that excludes anyone calling for radical change, along with most reformists.

Ahmadi said the Interior Ministry expects to announce final results later Saturday.