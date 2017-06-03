Iraq forces announce gains in west Mosul against Islamic State

The US-led coalition against Daesh (banned in Russia) has increased the number of civilian casualties of counterterrorism strikes by 132 to 484, Operation Inherent Resolve said in its monthly casualty report on Friday.

During Tuesday’s airstrikes, 70 civilians were reported to have died.

The Operation Inherent Resolve coalition added 132 civilians to the total in its April report, including 105 who died when a U.S. aircraft dropped a bomb on an IS sniper target in west Mosul on March 17.

Fighting since late a year ago has displaced tens of thousands of people according to United Nations sources, many of whom head for camps in the area.The families of Islamic State fighters have fled the U.S. -backed offensive, including for neighbouring Deir al-Zor province, another IS stronghold, the Observatory says.The U.S. -led coalition backs the SDF with air strikes and military advisors on the ground.

The coalition analyzes each individual report and bases its official civilian death toll only on those it finds “credible“. The strike was the subject of a two-month-long investigation that resulted in the Pentagon admitting to the bombing but blaming Islamic State explosives for the majority of the casualties.

While the Pentagon’s report only spans until April, Airwars has said that May appeared to be the deadliest month for civilians yet in the campaign because of US -led airstrikes.

The close-quarter fighting has intensified with reports that ISIL fighters have gathered at the historic al-Nuri Mosque – a centuries-old structure famous for its leaning minaret – to make a last stand as Iraqi forces encircle the armed group in its de facto capital after capturing the city in 2014. Since then, the IS hold on Mosul has shrunk to just a handful of neighborhoods in and around the Old City district.

According to United Nations estimates, more than 100,000 people are still trapped in their houses in IS-held areas.