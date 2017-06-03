Iraq presses Mosul assault, calls civilians to flee

The three neighbourhoods are seen as the last areas that separate Iraqi forces from ISIL’s last bastion in Mosul’s Old City. Iraqi counterterrorism forces are advancing on the al-Saha al-Awla neighborhood, the command said.

All three neighbourhoods are located north of the Old City, a warren of closely spaced buildings and narrow streets that has posed significant challenges to Iraqi forces seeking to oust IS.

According to O’Brien, Jihadists force civilians to remain locked in their homes, a measure aimed at using them as human shields in view of the air bombing by the Iraqi army and U.S. air force.

“Police, counterterrorism and army units started storming the al-Zanjili District and headed toward the Old City”, said federal police head, Lt. Gen. Ra’ed Shaker Jawdat, CNN reported.

The officers described the advance as “cautious” and the clashes on Sunday as “sporadic”.

Since Friday, the government has been working to get civilians out of the areas in plans to attack, dropping leaflets to alert citizens to “safe passages” where they could flee with the help of “guides, protectors and (transportation)”.

“We ask all of you to leave and move immediately to the safe corridors that we will set up for you”.

Along with the militants still in parts of the city, tens of thousands of Iraqi civilians remain trapped in their homes, creating the potential for a humanitarian catastrophe if they’re not evacuated safely.

According to information received by the United Nations from families who have managed to flee, conditions in IS-held Mosul are increasingly dire.

“The call for civilians to leave their homes is a U-turn on former directives that compelled civilians to stay and wait for the battle to pass” – instructions that also raised concerns about the risks.

Iraqi forces seized the eastern portion of Mosul in January, but the western portion half has proven to be a much more hard fight, and one that does not appear to be coming to an end any time soon. In Mosul, 980 ISIS fighters have been killed and more than 6,000 wounded. It was the single deadliest incident for civilians stemming from a coalition strike since anti-I.S. operations in Iraq and Syria began almost three years ago.

A Pentagon investigation has concluded that at least 105 civilians died in an anti-I.S. strike in the Iraqi city of Mosul in March, officials said on Thursday, but they blamed the toll on a secondary explosion of jihadist munitions. They were able to capture the Ibn Sina hospital, which is also in the Shafaa neighborhood, providing them access to a major medical complex that the terrorists have controlled since they swept through the city in 2014.

Iraqi photographer Ali Arkady recounted witnessing the abuse, which he also filmed, in an article for German magazine Der Spiegel. Following the launch of the USA investigation into the incident in late March, Mosul advances ground to a near halt for weeks.