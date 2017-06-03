ISIS claims Philippines casino attack despite police denial

Officials insisted that the incident was a robbery attempt, and was not terrorism-related despite a claim by so-called Islamic State (IS). However, cops have been denying terror links. A gunman stormed the crowded Manila casino early Friday and used gasoline to set gambling tables on fire, creating clouds of smoke that swept through the crowds and killed many people, police said.

A statement released by ISIS’ Amaq news agency said “Islamic State fighters carried out” the attack.

Rejecting the claim, police said there was “no truth” to the assertion.

“Thirty-six deaths, this is due to suffocation”, Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde told CNN Philippines.

Ho declined to say how he would increase security but said his casinos already make use of surveillance and counter intelligence measures, metal detectors and security guards.

Police say the gunman was acting alone, unconnected to any Islamist group. Police later searched a vehicle and found registration information which they haven’t made public. Gunshots can be heard, and other footage by media sources shows smoke coming from the building.

He said that the assailant, who appeared to be a foreigner because he spoke English and looked Caucasian, was found just before dawn in a hotel room after committing suicide. Next to his body was a.380 caliber pistol and “a machine gun”.

Philippine officials have said the reason for the attack is still unknown, but it was most likely to be a botched robbery.

The suspect later killed himself, by dousing himself with flammable liquid, dela Rosa said.

Jeri Ann Santiago, who works in the emergency room at the San Juan de Dios hospital, close to Resorts World, said 13 people were being treated, but more were on the way.

Police are searching the suspect’s auto, parked on the second floor.

But police quickly said they did not believe the attacker had any militant connections.

The police chief reportedly said that the gunman had filled a bag with casino gambling chips worth about PHP113 million (US$2.3 million).

Relatives and friends of victims grieve as they receive news of their loved ones at a hotel at the Resorts World Manila complex, Friday, June 2, 2017, in Manila, Philippines. Manila, where the attack happened, is located in the main Philippine island of Luzon.

Ronald dela Rosa said the gunman apparently barged into a room on the fifth floor of the Maxims hotel connected to the mall and casino, where he set himself on fire. According to the report, the gunman’s vehicle was later searched by police at which time registration information was found, which they have yet to make public.

Dela Rosa told reporters at the scene that the gunman stole gambling chips, shot an LED monitor and set ablaze gambling tables by pouring gasoline on them.

The gunman initially disappeared into the chaos of smoke and running people, leading to a five-hour manhunt through the complex, which also includes a hotel and shops, Dela Rosa said.

Terrorism concerns are widespread in the Philippines, where President Rodrigo Duterte declared martial law across region the size of South Korea last week in response to ISIS-linked militants’ besieging the majority Muslim city of Marawi.