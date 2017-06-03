Islamic State claims responsibility for Resorts World Manila attack that killed 36

The attack at the Resorts World Manila entertainment complex lasted more than six hours before the unidentified gunman was found dead in a hotel room from an apparent suicide.

But by Friday evening, police still didn’t know the man’s name, or why he launched his attack, only to flee to an adjoining hotel and kill himself.

ISIS central put out a claim of responsibility for the Manila attack, but local Philippine officials continued to say the incident was not terror-related.

Oscar Albayalde, chief of the capital’s police office, said those who died were in the casino’s main gaming area.

An IS-linked Filipino said earlier on social media that “lone wolf soldiers” from the group were behind the attack, but police noted the man did not shoot anyone he encountered.

Dela Rosa said security video showed the gunman earlier ignoring a guard who tried to question him at the complex’s entrance. He added the authority would instruct shopping malls and hotels to be stricter with their security and that protocols would be reviewed.

In both Manila and Marawi, on the southern island of Mindanao, government forces with decades of experience fighting guerrillas in the countryside appeared ill-prepared to respond to incidents in built up areas. “He parked at the second floor and barged into the casino, shooting large TV screens and poured gasoline on a table setting it on fire”, he said. Though the suspect had attmepted to steal casino chips worth “113 million Philippine pesos ($2.27 million)” he was not successful, and the chips have been recovered.

Stephen Reilly, the resort’s chief operating officer, said only guards on the complex’s perimeter are armed. More than 70 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape. He fled with more than $2 million in stolen casino chips, though he apparently threw them into a toilet soon after.

Friends and relatives of the victims expressed anger at what they said was poor security at the casino.

“People who are interested in propagating their own position will take advantage of any opportunity to do so”, he said.

One woman told AFP that she had received a call from her daughter as the attack happened.

Gunfire and explosions have been heard at the Resorts World Manila in the Philippines, CNN Philippines reported.

But hours later, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility in a statement, saying “Brother Abu al-Kheir al-Arkhabili was able to immerse among a gathering of Christian fighters in the Resorts World Manila in Manila where he carried out killing and hurting until he died as a martyr”.

Two of the Taiwanese casualties were employees of the casino, a man and a woman both surnamed Lai, while the two others, a couple surnamed Hung, were tourists, reports said.

Security was tightened around the presidential palace on Friday, with armoured personal carriers stationed on approach roads and river ferries barred from passing close by.

The Philippines has been on heightened alert amid a crisis in the city of Marawi, in the south of the country, where troops have been battling Islamist rebels since May 23 and martial law is in place.

An English message by the operative was distributed across several pro-IS Telegram chat groups, SITE said. The director general of the national police, Ronald Dela Rosa, said that the police have had time to clear everything, stating that the “situation” is now “back to normal” at Resorts World Manila.