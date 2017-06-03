Jackson to play pre-Game 3 concert in Nashville

That triggered roars and chants of “We want the Cup!” from fans at PPG Paints Arena.

Jacob Waddell, 36, was charged in Allegheny County with disorderly conduct, possessing instruments of crime and disrupting meetings or processions after tossing the dead fish over the glass surrounding the rink Monday night during the Nashville Predators-Pittsburgh Penguins game.

Just 15 seconds later, Malkin scored off a two-on-one, firing a ideal shot over Rinne’s glove for a 4-1 lead.

Pittsburgh’s third-period onslaught took a game that was tied at the second intermission and broke it wide open.

Subban and Malkin more or less bear hugged in the dwindling minutes of what should be a Pens’ win that will be good for a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

The most powerful offence in hockey is proving too much for Pekka Rinne to handle. Crosby scored 12 seconds into a period twice. It’s a team game, and everyone looks at shots and save percentage but forget about the quality and who we’re playing.

Should the country music superstar and wife of the Predators’ appropriately-named captain, Mike Fisher, get in on the act – she said on Twitter she wouldn’t – it would be the culmination of several years of Music City developing its own unique hockey culture by turning to its cherished local traditions.

Still, the three-time Vezina Trophy finalist has allowed only 13 goals in eight playoff games at home and his teammates vowed to play better defense.

It’s safe to say the Penguins would not have survived a second-round matchup with Washington had it not been for Fleury’s heroics, especially in a Game 7 shutout.

With nine goals and 17 assists in 21 games, Malkin has already assured himself one of the 10 highest-scoring postseasons since the 2004-05 lockout.

The Penguins responded from there just minutes later when Jake Guentzel beat Rinne on a rebound.

Guentzel is now just two goals shy of the rookie record.

“Just a little bit of a wakeup call”, Wilson said.

The Penguins and Predators are tied at 1-1 going into the third period of Game 2 in the Stanley Cup Final.

A style that now has the Penguins two victories away from the cusp of a dynasty.

Deep into Pittsburgh’s two man advantage, it seemed like Nashville might pull of the impossible and kill off the penalties.

And two, even though they have crappy possession numbers, when they do get it the guys that get it are pretty special. Malkin later mixed it up with Predators defenseman P.K. Subban as things got chippy with the game out of hand.

Penguins center Nick Bonino is back for the second period of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final after taking a puck to his left ankle or foot in the first. As it is, Predators in 6, because defense wins championships, unless it doesn’t. The Penguins prevailed despite a lengthy stretch during the middle of the game when they didn’t even manage a shot on goal. Matt Murray has been strong in goal for the Penguins. Considered a delicacy through much of the South, the catfish became a part of the local hockey culture that emulated Detroit Red Wings fans’ longtime habit of throwing octopus on the ice at Joe Louis Arena. Game 2 is Wednesday.

If the Predators don’t get it together back home in “Smashville”, it might only be two. Aside from a soft goal he allowed to Evgeni Malkin to break the ice on a 5-on-3 power play that James Neal crafted, Rinne wasn’t really at fault.

It’s Aberg’s second goal of the playoffs. The Penguins’ scoring outburst early in the third period led Nashville coach Peter Laviolette to replace goaltender Pekka Rinne and bring in backup Juuse Saros after Rinne had given up four goals on 25 shots. The Penguins scored five goals on 12 shots, though the final one was on an empty net.

Sullivan promoted Bryan Rust to play on the first line with Conor Sheary and Sidney Crosby.

The Penguins also, and probably most amazingly, won this game by a score of 5-3.