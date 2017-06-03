Jared Kushner has some explaining to do on Russian Federation, if he can

It was recently revealed that Trump’s son-in-law and White House advisor Jared Kushner allegedly spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the USA about setting up a back-channel communications network with Moscow during the presidential transition.

Mr Trump had earlier taken to Twitter to vent his frustrations with the “fake news media”.

Graham said. “I mean, it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on an open channel that he most likely knows we’re monitoring”. Kushner, Trump added, is “respected by virtually everyone” and “is a very good person”.

Trump’s retweet comes just days after the president blasted the use of anonymous sources in news reports.

Former CIA Director Mike Hayden, said: “What manner of ignorance, chaos, hubris, suspicion, contempt would you have to have had to think that doing this with the Russian ambassador was a good or appropriate idea?”

Mr Kushner has been widely criticised for his alleged request to the Russians to establish a backchannel.

The allegations came after Mr Kushner was said to be under scrutiny as part of the Federal Bureau of Investigation inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Conway went on to say that President Trump has “expressed full confidence in Jared Kushner“, noting the “considerable progress” he’s made in the role and “very large, important portfolio that Jared oversees here at the White House”.

He said the other potential problem would be if Kushner did not disclose meetings with Russian officials during the FBI’s background check. The Times” report says Kushner assured Trump that the firing would “be a political “win’ that would neutralize protesting Democrats because they had called for Mr. Comey’s ouster”.

During the Monica Lewinsky investigation, the Clinton White House brought on a dedicated group of lawyers and a created a separate media operation to handle investigation-related inquiries so they didn’t completely subsume the president’s agenda.

While Spicer wouldn’t confirm anything, he did point to comments made recently by Trump’s secretary of homeland security and national security adviser.

Kelly said that if such a line of communication was set up, the critical thing would have been for Kushner and other transition officials to understand that the information provided by the Russians might be intentionally false.