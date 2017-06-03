Jared Kushner will answer questions ‘when the time is right’

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said that if reports are true that White House senior advisor Jared Kushner has been setting up back channels to the Kremlin, that’s a good thing – not subject to criticism.

He said the question is if it was a crime for Kushner to speak to Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak as a representative of then-President-elect Trump, and the answer is no. “He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars”, he said. “We know that there are been many news reports very recently that had the facts wrong”. Reportedly of particular interest to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which is investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government, is Kushner’s desire to base the communications at Russian government buildings.

It contradicted a May 26 Washington Post report that claimed Kushner offered a back channel to the Russians during an early December meeting at Trump Tower.

The report, which was retweeted by President Donald Trump, quotes a sole anonymous source claiming that during the December meeting “the Russians broached the idea of using a secure line between the Trump administration and Russia, not Kushner”.

The Post’s report says that Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the USA, told superiors that it was Kushner who broached the subject. Also present at the meeting was Michael Flynn, the retired general who would become Mr. Trump’s short-lived national security adviser, the three people said.

But there have been a number of contacts – during the 2016 presidential campaign against Democrat Hillary Clinton and afterwards – between other top Trump aides and Russian officials.

We’ve also learned that White House communications director Mike Dubke has announced he’ll leave the White House, which has some speculating it could be a sign of a larger staff shakeup to come. He remains an influential confidant within the White House as does his wife, Ivanka Trump.

The New York Times and Washington Post said he wanted to use Russian facilities to avoid U.S. interception of discussions with Moscow.

The news website Politico called Kushner the White House’s ” lead distraction” following what is being seen as Trump’s mostly successful first foreign trip, which featured a stopover in Israel.