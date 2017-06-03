Jeff Schudel: Cleveland Cavaliers won’t beat Warriors until they stop beating themselves

Last year, if Thompson and Green would have struggled this way the outcome would’ve been reversed. He’s better than he was even at the start of this season. Kevin Love in particular looked lost trying to keep up, jogging behind the pack. He doesn’t have the strength to overpower someone who leans on him or bumps him.

It seems safe to say Durant claimed the first victory in his highly-anticipated matchup with LeBron James, who managed 28 points over 40 minutes of play and finished with minus-22 in efficiency.

History remembers results, not circumstances.

Not only did the Warriors match a Finals low with just four turnovers, they took Tristan Thompson out of the equation by holding him scoreless. Warriors coach Mike Brown said.

Lost in all the premature postmortems is the fact that this essentially happened past year. “It’s going to get harder and harder as we go when the stakes rise, but you have to stay focused”.

Of course, the biggest difference is the presence of Kevin Durant. The Warriors beat Cleveland for the 2015 crown but squandered a 3-1 lead a year ago as the Cavs made the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. He dominated the discussion afterward just as much as he dominated the game.

The best player on the court in Game 1 wasn’t LeBron James but Kevin Durant. “No matter how many days that you have to prepare, you can’t simulate what they have”, James said.

But beyond the stratospheric performance by the Warriors, and the surreal sloppiness by the Cavaliers – the 16 turnover differential is the largest in Finals history – there are a few things the Cavaliers can’t have over the next few games if they care to compete in the NBA Finals. That’s something not every superstar pairing can achieve.

The Cavaliers won a seven-game series in 2016 after trailing 3-1 in the series. In the first half, that resulted in ridiculously easy dunks, as Durant blew by the oncoming defenders and no one bothered to help. He became the first player in National Basketball Association history to reach 6,000 career playoff points with his fifth point of the night.

The Warriors started the second half on 13-0 run, complete with a ridiculous Zaza Pachulia three-point play, and the Warriors started to break the game open getting up by 20. The Cavs will now try to make adjustments, while the Warriors might get another boost for Game 2: the return of head coach Steve Kerr.

Plenty of attention was given to Rihanna, who sat courtside and got a pretty humorous shoutout from Jeff Van Gundy on the TV broadcast during the first quarter. Turns out it’s even better: 28-3.

Stephen Curry spoke up, just in case his Golden State Warriors needed another reminder from their MVP and leader.

While many may believe this series is headed toward another lopsided finish, haven’t we’ve seen this story before, too?