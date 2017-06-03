Jeremy Corbyn: ‘I will deal with those already burdened with student debt’

At the Corbyn event, the Labour leader said he was ready to begin the Brexit negotiations if his party won the election. “As we pursue a bold and ambitious free trade agreement between the United Kingdom and the European Union – and as we get out into the world to do new trade deals with old friends and new allies around the globe – the opportunities for our economy will be great”, she said. On the other hand, the Labour Party says that faced with falling living standards, growing job insecurity and shrinking public services, people are under increasing strain.

File image of Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn. It is still too early to say whether this marks the start of a significant shift towards Jeremy Corbyn’s party but Labour are gaining ground.

“We are fighting every constituency to win this election, to form a Labour government”, he said.

“When Labour talks about job creation we mean decent jobs, jobs which pay a real living wage, which people can get by on, and which give people a sense of pride and objective”, the party leader will say.

But she said the social care policy – dubbed the “dementia tax” in the media – had also caused her alarm.

Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 313 seats in Britain’s parliament in next week’s election, falling 13 seats short of a 326 seat majority, according to a projection by polling company YouGov on Friday. “She reminds a bit of Maggie Thatcher”, added 25-year-old Wayne Layton, referring to Britain’s other female prime minister.

Their exchanges with a live studio audience, hosted by veteran presenter David Dimbleby, could be crucial to the outcome of next Thursday’s poll as Tory nerves grow about Labour’s resurgence.

And he indicated he would seek to bring some of his internal party critics – many of whom resigned from the shadow cabinet and voted no confidence in him a year ago – back into the fold if he won power, saying: “I reach out to everyone in the party”.

“If the prime minister has a very big majority she will be able to do what she likes – the bigger the majority, the bigger the reshuffle”, an unnamed minister was quoted by the Telegraph as saying.

Mr Corbyn’s comments came after Ms Thornberry revealed that Labour will seek to implement its programme as a minority administration if it comes out of the June 8 General Election as the largest party in a hung parliament. Rudd was a leading campaigner for the Remain camp ahead of last year’s European Union referendum. McDonnell, when asked by the BBC last month if he was a Marxist, said: “Well I’ll tell you – I believe there is a lot to learn from reading (Das) Kapital”.

Kattal said the issue of Brexit was not important for the election campaign in Basildon: “To be honest, it’s all about distribution of wealth, if there’s distribution of wealth everybody is happy”.

Mr Corbyn’s beard is also being kept closely trimmed in another bid to smarten him up.

Too many in the labour movement accepted the Establishment line that the Leave decision was cast irrevocably in the image of the Tory far-right and Ukip and heralded an extended era of economic disaster for working people.