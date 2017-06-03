Jim Carrey defends Kathy Griffin on Trump’s severed head photo

Those were Kathy Griffin’s remarks when she held a press conference in L.A. today with attorney Lisa Bloom to speak out about her offensive Donald Trump photo that sparked a backlash this week-and resulted in her contract being terminated at CNN.

Comedian Kathy Griffin has claimed Donald Trump is using the furore around a photo in which she appeared with a likeness of his severed head to divert attention from the FBI investigation into Russian meddling in the USA election.

President Trump responded to the work by tweeting that the comedian “should be ashamed of herself”. Eleven-year-old Barron Trump’s reaction to the Kathy Griffin photo shoot has been a key talking point in the ongoing controversy.

Irisher Darnell of Napa said that she supported Griffin’s right to perform in Napa even though she isn’t a big fan of hers and she thinks that the photo wasn’t “right”.

The Post reports that Griffin is being represented by criminal attorney Dmitry Gorin in the Secret Service investigation.

His oldest son Donald Trump Jr called on sponsors to condemn the comedienne.

In her initial video apology on Twitter, Griffin said “the image is too disturbing”.

Griffin apologized for her error in judgment of the fiasco, Trump does not apologize. “I feel frightful. If I could redo the whole thing, I would have a blow-up doll and ketchup”, she continued. King posted a tweet saying that Griffin has already apologized for what and should be forgiven so that everyone can move on. I am sorry. I went too far. The photo was inspired by Trump’s comment that following a war of words with Megyn Kelly, she had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever”. “So I know she made her mistake or whatever, and we’re all going to make mistakes, but you need us, man, because we’re there to make you laugh”.

Griffin also gave a little backstory on the shoot, explaining that she and photographer Tyler Shields get together every few years with the intent of giving people something to talk about. “I’m going to be honest, he broke me”, she said while crying. He also mocked CNN for lacking the “moral and ethical standards” of Squatty Potty, the toilet stool company who fired Griffin before they did.

The 56-year-old comedian was subsequently let go by CNN, where she routinely hosted their New Year’s Eve special, alongside Anderson Cooper, for the last 10 years.