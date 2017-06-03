Jury Selection Begins In Yanez Trial

The much-anticipated manslaughter trial of the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile during a routine traffic stop last summer is set to begin Tuesday with jury selection. Yanez stands at the window, gun still aimed at Castile. He told the driver and passenger that he was pulling them over for a broken brake light.

If Yanez is convicted on the three charges, he faces up to 20 years in jail. The trial was adjourned after two hours and will resume Wednesday when the jury selection process will begin. The police department is undergoing a voluntary review by the U.S. Justice Department. That could matter because race may play a role in the case.

“I think it was appropriate that charges were filed, and I think it’s appropriate now that a jury will hear the testimony”, he says. “And I thought I was gonna die”. Yanez fired multiple fatal shots at the vehicle.

She also says: “He’s licensed”. Reynolds replies that Castile was reaching for his ID, as Yanez requested.

Authorities said Castile told Yanez he had a weapon on him, but did not make clear that he was legally permitted to carry one. The defense lawyers claim he was driving while high on marijuana and did not follow Yanez's commands. "And it is the beginning of another chapter", said Castile's mother. Of the 50 that were ushered into the courtroom, 5 of 50 appear to be African American and several more could be considered non-Caucasian.

Yanez screamed: “Don’t pull it out”, and pulled his gun with his right hand. Yanez repeated his orders and then fired seven shots at Castile, later telling investigators that Castile ignored his orders and canted his body up as he reached between his right leg and the car’s center console.

YANEZ: Keep your hands where there are, please.

REYNOLDS: Yes, I will sir. “I would rather be defending him than prosecuting him based on what I know and what I’ve read”. Oh, my God, please, don’t tell me he’s dead.

“I’m just glad that we have came to this chapter”. Castile had a gun in his pocket when he was stopped. Attorney Paul Engh argued that increasing the number of strikes to 15 for the defense and nine for the prosecution is “definitely needed” because of the publicity the case has received. Four months later, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi charged Yanez with second degree manslaughter and risky discharge of a firearm.

SEPIC: The officer’s attorney is trying to get a judge to dismiss the case. A lot of them were white. And I think that’s the way the system is meant to work.

The shooting, along with that of a black man by police a day earlier in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as well as other incidents, fueled public debate in the United States over the use of excessive force by law enforcement against minorities. “So this is not been new for me”.