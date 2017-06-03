Juve bar Zidane’s path to history with Madrid

Massimiliano Allegri, Daniel Alves and Gigi Buffon spoke in press conference before the last training session at the Millennium Stadium of Cardiff.

“So like all one-game finals, you have to play in a certain way”. Varane was a starter in the 2014 Champions League final, at age 21.

One of the greatest goalkeepers of all-time will be trying to stop one of the greatest forwards.

Buffon will be part of I Binaconeri’s side that will face off against defending champions Real Madrid on Saturday as he bids to lift the only trophy that has eluded him throughout his scintillating playing career. Dybala joined Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic in a trio sitting just behind Gonzalo Higuain, while Miralem Pjanic has been behind them alongside Sami Khedira. “Cristiano is a role model for everyone”.

“I think it’s quite normal, I don’t mind”.

Chelsea have the capability of mounting a serious challenge for next season’s Champions League due to their tireless, unrelenting manager Antonio Conte.

Juve last won the competition in 1996, with stalwart Buffon yet to taste Champions League success after final losses to AC Milan in 2003 and Barcelona in 2015, and Zambrotta believes they are ready to end the drought.

Ronaldo has done well when facing Juventus, having scored five goals in the four matches he played against the Italian champions while with Madrid.

A head coach for only 17 months, the former France playmaker can become the first manager to win back-to-back European Cups in the post-1992 Champions League era.

The 38-year-old shot stopper got to know Chelsea boss Conte well during their time together and club and global level, and Buffon added that he predicted that the Blues would be a much stronger force next season – particularly in Europe – if the 47-year-old is allowed to bring in the players he wants to bolster his senior set up at Stamford Bridge. He won three with Barcelona.

One of British football’s most successful exports, Charles joined Juventus from Swansea City in 1957 and proved a huge hit, scoring 108 goals in 155 appearances and winning three Serie A titles.

“I’ve already played in such conditions in Amsterdam against Ajax and at the World Cup in 2002 and there’s no real difference”. The irrepressible Portuguese is the only player to have scored more than 100 goals in the competition.

The Portugal forward paced himself like never before this season, skipping several games so he could stay fresh and thrive in the final stretch. He led Madrid to the title in his first season, a swashbuckling team spearheaded by Mexico great Hugo Sanchez plundering a then-record 107 goals.

“Ronaldo and Benzema are not in my nightmares, especially as there are others in the Real Madrid squad who could hurt me and one night would not be enough to dream all of them”.

The 23-year-old Dybala has made an impact on the worldwide stage this season, so much that he even earned comparisons with compatriot Lionel Messi.