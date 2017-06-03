Juve must be “fiendish” to beat Real, says Allegri

“We didn’t expect to win but now it is different”, Allegri added.

Ramos scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in the 2014 final against Atletico Madrid, leading to a 4-1 extra-time win which ended a 12 year Champions League barren spell.

“There’s nothing better than sharing this prize with your team-mates, with a group of people that you’ve worked with for months and months, with team-mates who have perhaps worked even more than I have to reach this point”.

“He’s a good person because he worries about the others”, Zidane explained.

“I didn’t score too many – I got some important ones – but not many”. He’s a born leader, especially on the pitch.

The French manager is on the verge of clinching a double with Los Blancos after winning the La Liga, and his side could be the first club to win back-to-back top-tier European cups since 1990.

The 44-year-old has defied critics who claimed his soft-spoken personality would make it impossible for him to cope with a squad of fragile egos and the constant behind the scenes politicking in the club’s corridors of power.

“Myself and the players realise we are living something spectacular, something very special”.

Cristiano Ronaldo would have been a bigger “Galactico” if he played in the same team as Zinedine Zidane, according to the Real Madrid coach himself.

“I’ve seen it as a player and as a coach”.

“I just came to try and share this dream with them, a player as important as Gigi to not have this trophy.it would not change very much in his career as a footballer but I think it would be one more wonderful page added to his football history”.

“It’s going to be very open on both sides”. You have to analyse when you need to attack and when you need to defend.

“I don’t want to say they have their best team ever, but they have very good offensive players”.