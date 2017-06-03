Juventus great Buffon still driven by fear

Ramos also scored a crucial late equalizer in a 1-1 draw against rival Barcelona in the Spanish league in December, finding the net in the 90th minute to keep Madrid in front in the standings and on track for its first La Liga title in five years.

Buffon was asked whether Madrid attacking duo Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo would dominate his dreams. It’s the last game of the season for us, and in my opinion it’s the most important. We are extremely excited about the chance to have two successive Champions League trophies.

All eyes in the soccer world will soon turn towards Wales, as Real Madrid will meet Juventus in Cardiff for the incredible finale to the 2016-17 Champions League.

He won the Champions League in 2008-09 and 2010-11 and again in 2014-15 with Barca when Juventus were their victims in the final. They’re used to playing in these kinds of games, so it will be a great final.

Though Real Madrid and Juventus clans were visible, the overwhelming presence was that of the police – both regular and armed – as the United Kingdom remains on high alert after the terror attack in Manchester.

Alves is the second-most decorated footballer of all time in European competitions with nine winners’ medals – one behind former AC Milan great Paolo Maldini on the all-time list.

Gab Marcotti and Stewart Robson run through their individual battles to watch when Juventus and Real Madrid clash.

They have conceded just three goals in 12 games so far, while Real have scored in every single one of their 12 games – a total of 32 goals.

“We never dreamed of this opportunity but the stats are there”, said Spain global defender Ramos. Compared with the 2015 final in Berlin, our squad have changed in nearly every position.

However, Ronaldo is now faced with the meanest defence in the Champions League led by one of the world’s best in Bonucci.

“After so many years without winning the Champions League you never know when the cycle might end and we’re proud of what we’ve done and are enjoying the moment”, Ramos said.

BT Sport has struck up a commercial partnership with Snapchat to deliver exclusive content during the UEFA Champions League final.

Manager Allegri said: “We have worked hard all year and the wins this season have been all about reaching this game.

And people like fairytales”.

Having won the 2016 edition, that would make them the first club in history to defend the big-eared trophy.

Fans mingled on the banks of the River Taff in the shadow of Wales’ national stadium, while the coaches – Zinedine Zidane and Massimiliano Allegri – met the media and shared their thoughts ahead of the game.

For goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who at the age of 39 may be facing his last chance to win a Champions League, the prospect of a victory carries particular significance.