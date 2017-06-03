Kansas Senate approves $230M boost in school aid

A final vote is expected sometime later Wednesday.

Were Kansas in better financial shape, it would be even easier to criticize the two chambers’ school funding bills as anemic.

Both chambers’ measures are a response to a Kansas Supreme Court ruling in March that the state’s education funding is inadequate.

The amendment would not ban out-of-state students but would cut state aid for them to 75 percent next year and 50 percent after that.

Rep. Tom Sawyer of Wichita, the ranking Democrat on the House committee who said he supported the bill, said many House members were angry they were being asked to vote on such a large tax bill shortly before midnight.

The school funding bill the Kansas House of Representatives passed last week would inject about $285 million in the state’s public schools over two years.

The House’s action came after the Senate had passed the measure, 26-14.

House and Senate negotiators agreed on a plan that would raise $1.2 billion over two years by increasing income tax rates and ending an exemption for more than 330,000 farmers and business owners. Outside of education funding, Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019.

Lawmakers could pass a bill to provide extra funds but that’s considered a political embarrassment. It would have undone much of the past income tax cuts enacted in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging. According to the Topeka-Capital Journal, the bill featured a new upper income tax bracket targeting the most wealthy Kansans.

Attorneys for the four school districts that successfully sued the state have said neither plan is adequate.

Republican legislators in Kansas have blocked a Democratic leader’s attempt to almost double the size of a plan increasing state spending on public schools.

Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley proposed phasing in a $420 million increase over two years.

“Not only will that be expensive, but we must bear the responsibility of playing chicken with the courts”, said Democratic Sen.

The vote Wednesday was 23-16. Most Republicans voted no.

The court didn’t say how much the state’s $4 billion a year in aid must increase when it set a June 30 deadline for lawmakers to pass a new school funding law.

Both bills would boost base funding per pupil next year by $183 to $4,006 and include money for at-risk students.

Kansas legislators worry about exhausting operating funds now that their annual session is among the longest in state history.

Once they finished debate, senators ended where they began: an additional $234 million over two years for K-12 education. The Senate planned to consider the new plan, possibly Tuesday night. Dennis Pyle, R-Hiawatha, tried unsuccessfully to use a procedural maneuver to kill the measure.

Critics said the proposal was an attempt to micromanage school districts.