Kathy Griffin addresses fallout from bloodied Trump head photo

“In a news conference on Friday, a Griffin’s attorney Lisa Bloom accused Trump and his family of “using their power to target her”.

She has apologized for the incident, and said today that she stands by her apology, with TMZ.com reporting that Griffin said she wishes she had used a blowup doll instead, with less ketchup.

“He broke me”, Griffin said.

Following the scandal, Griffin was sacked from CNN, where she has hosted New Year’s Eve Live with network anchor Anderson Cooper since 2007.

Kathy Griffin speaks during a press conference at The Bloom Firm on June 2, 2017 in Woodland Hills.

At Friday’s news conference in Woodland Hills, Bloom said the depiction of Trump’s head covered in fake blood was not meant to encourage an act of violence. She declared that she’s not afraid of him and will continue to resist his efforts to defund Planned Parenthood, Meals on Wheels, and other organizations that don’t fit into his sexist agenda. I’m sorry, this isn’t a laughing matter, but that was about the funniest thing I have heard all day, and one of the few amusing things I have ever heard from Ms. Griffin.

After Kelly questioned Trump during a Republican presidential debate about his past comments about women, Trump said the former Fox News host had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever“.

Saturday Night Live star turned senator Al Franken also withdrew an invite to Griffin for an event promoting his new book, Giant Of The Senate. First lady Melania Trump called the image “disturbing” and said it “makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it”.

Griffin said that she participated in the photo shoot because she wanted to make an “absurdist artsy statement” that was “over the top” to symbolize what she sees as America’s demise under Trump.

Trump said of the photos that Griffin “should be ashamed of herself“. Squatty Potty, which had previously announced a partnership with Griffin, announced Wednesday it had dropped her as a spokeswoman. “There’s a bunch of old white guys trying to silence me and I’m just here to say that it’s wrong”. “Comics can create images that are not appropriate for children… it is not the job of a comic to filter everything down to the level of an 11-year-old”.

Within hours of the photo being published, Griffin apologised and asked photographer Tyler Shields to remove it and a behind-the-scenes video explaining the work from his blog.