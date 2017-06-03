Kathy Griffin: Donald Trump Is “Personally Trying To Ruin My Life Forever”

At a rambling press conference Friday, Griffin tearfully predicted her career is over and said Trump “broke me”.

Her camp also confirmed that the Secret Service was investigating the situation, but Griffin’s criminal attorney, Dmitry Gorin, said no threat was ever meant, and he’s sure his client would be cleared.

In a news conference on Friday, a Griffin’s attorney Lisa Bloom accused Trump and his family of “using their power to target her”.

Kathy Griffin held a press conference Friday to address her controversial anti-Donald Trump photo and the ensuing harassment she has faced following its release.

When a reporter asked how many jobs she’s lost since the photo Griffin named five, including the New Year’s Eve hosting gig on CNN-and that she had not spoken to her co-host Anderson Cooper since the photo backlash.

She has apologized for the incident, and said today that she stands by her apology, with TMZ.com reporting that Griffin said she wishes she had used a blowup doll instead, with less ketchup. He picked the wrong redhead.’ Griffin said. “That was never what she intended”, Bloom said.

Though Griffin apologized within hours of the images appearing online Tuesday, they were met with swift and widespread condemnation.

Bloom explained that the idea for the provocative image came from when Trump slammed former Fox News host Megyn Kelly over her line of questioning at a debate, saying, “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes … blood coming out of her wherever”.

“I’m not afraid of Donald Trump“, she said.

Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania have nixed shows.

The president said she should be “ashamed of herself“, the first lady questioned Griffin’s mental health while Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara blasted the comic on Hannity Wednesday night.

The backlash against Griffin has seen at least four theatres cancel her performances.

In the fallout over the photo, Griffin has had multiple shows canceled and was sacked from her position as a host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage. They also brought up past threats against President Barack Obama made by Ted Nugent, who was recently invited to the White House by Trump. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. I went too far.

She has since apologised for the video.

The 56-year-old comedian said those statements prompted her to pose with the Trump severed head, which was a mask mounted on a Styrofoam wig mold. “I made a frightful mistake and disgusting call”.

“I have no desire to threaten him”, she said.