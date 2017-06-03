Kathy Griffin: Donald Trump ‘is trying to ruin my life’

The man strongly resembled President Donald Trump.

The comedian confirmed she has been contacted by the Secret Service and said she fears being arrested. They also brought up past threats against President Barack Obama made by Ted Nugent, who was recently invited to the White House by Trump.

Bloom explained that the idea for the provocative image came from when Trump slammed former Fox News host Megyn Kelly over her line of questioning at a debate, saying, “You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes … blood coming out of her wherever”. Now, all her troubles are suddenly due to the Trump family’s hostilities, and she says she plans to continue to make fun of Trump in future appearances, assuming there will be future appearances on her calendar.

It continued on to name the place and time of the press conference in California on Friday at 9 PM.

“I’m going to be honest, (Trump) broke me”, said Griffin, 56, a two-time Emmy-winning performer known for her deliberately provocative brand of humor. In the ensuing days, members of the first family have chastised Griffin for the photo, and she has been fired from several jobs.

The fallout from Kathy Griffin’s universally despised photoshoot, in which she held the bloody decapitated head of Donald Trump, was immediate.

“Kathy has endured the most powerful man in America and his family using their power to target her”, Bloom said. “I’m going to keep making jokes about this guy”.

“The death threats I am getting are constant and they are detailed and they are serious and they are specific”.

“Kathy did not forget that disgusting remark”, her attorney Lisa Bloom said, “for which Trump has never apologized“. “He picked the wrong redhead”. She was recently let go from CNN’s New Years Eve special and added Friday that five concert venues have already canceled some of her shows.

Franken says he has heard from constituents “who were rightfully offended”, leading the Minnesota Democrat to change his mind from earlier, when he had said she was still welcome. Toilet footstool creator Squatty Potty also dumped her endorsement deal.

Griffin said today that Trump is “personally trying to ruin my life”.

Griffin said the photo was meant to mock Trump’s comments during the presidential campaign, when he told CNN that Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her – wherever” when she moderated a 2015 presidential debate.