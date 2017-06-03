Kathy Griffin has issued an apology over her controversial Donald Trump photoshoot

Griffin was scheduled to perform in her “Celebrity Run-In” tour at the theater on November 3.

Refunds have been offered to everyone who purchased tickets for either event.

According to Politico, Griffin contributed to the campaigns of Franken and other Democratic politicians, though Sen.

Griffin came under intense, bi-partisan fire after a picture of a photoshoot with celebrity photographer Tyler Shields was posted on TMZ.

In a press announcement she posted on Twitter, Bloom said that she and Griffin will “explain the true motivation behind the image, and respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured”.

In this photo taken March 29, 2017, the main residence of the White House in Washington and the West Wing, right, as seen, Wednesday from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington.

“I didn’t realize that muckrakers were going to be reading this”, Crone said. “It just happens to be a still image”.

“I went too far”, she said in a second video.

Griffin has apologized, saying that the brief video was “too disturbing” and wasn’t amusing.

Spicer tells reporters when asked about the tweet: “I think the president and a small group of people know exactly what he meant”. It wasn’t amusing. I get it.

“I have a no-apology policy”, she told CBS News in 2012.

In a post on his Twitter account Wednesday morning, Trump said, “My children, especially my 11-year-old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this”. Griffin initially wrote on Twitter.

Melania called out Kathy, saying what she did was disturbing, wrong and “makes you wonder about [her] mental health”.

CNN also cut ties with the comedian after the photo appeared.

So outrageous was her stunt that CNN, which has used her on its New Year’s Eve broadcasts, immediately terminated her employment. “I made a mistake and I was wrong”.

Cooper said Tuesday he was “appalled” by the “clearly disgusting” photo.

The image has since been removed, but it caught the attention of the Secret Service.

Chelsea Clinton called the photo “vile and wrong”, adding, “It is never amusing to joke about killing a president”.