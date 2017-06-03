Kathy Griffin says she’s receiving death threats

The 56-year-old has publicly apologized over the gruesome photo which drew outrage from Trump and his family, as well as across the political spectrum.

LOS ANGELES Comedian Kathy Griffin tearfully apologized in a Friday press conference for posing with a fake bloodied and severed head depicting U.S. President Donald Trump, saying that she felt her career was now over and that Trump “broke” her.

In the fallout over the photo, Griffin has had multiple shows canceled and was sacked from her position as a host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage. First lady Melania Trump said the content of the video is disturbing and raises questions about Griffin’s mental health.

Griffin’s criminal attorney Dmitry Gorin said the fact that she’s being investigated over a joke is “outrageous”, but added that “the secret service is going its job, I suppose”.

Kathy also explained how the intent of the photo was to mock Trump’s statement about Megyn Kelly, in which he said she had blood coming out of her eyes and “out of her wherever”.

Here are some other highlights from Griffin’s press conference.

“I don’t think I’ll have a career after this”, she said. In the ensuing days, members of the first family chastised Griffin for the photo, and she has been fired from multiple job opportunities. “I made a disgusting mistake and awful call”.

Bloom is a victim’s rights attorney who is best known for representing high profile clients, including former Fox contributor Wendy Walsh, who accused host Bill O’Reilly for sexual harassment.

Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania canceled shows.

Despite the controversy, Griffin still intends to poke fun at Trump. “Today it’s me, tomorrow it could be you”, said Kathy Griffin.

Politicians and celebrities of all stripes responded to the photo, and Trump himself tweeted that Griffin should be “ashamed of herself” and that it was having an impact on his son, Barron. “I went too far“, she said in a video posted to Instagram late Tuesday.

He said what Griffin did “was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse”.

The comic has faced controversies before for her abrasive humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday’s images.

Meanwhile, Squatty Potty announced Wednesday morning that the company had cut ties with Griffin, dropping her from a big endorsement deal.