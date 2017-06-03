Kathy Griffin says she’s under Secret Service inquiry

“Kathy Griffin’s career was over long before she attempted to make a disgusting joke about decapitating the President”, Reed said.

Griffin said she is the subject of a Secret Service investigation, but did not provide any further information about the inquiry or if she was co-operating.

“I don’t think I’m going to have a career after this”.

Kathy Griffin held a press conference Friday to address her controversial anti-Donald Trump photo and the ensuing harassment she has faced following its release.

Griffin’s attorney says she never imagined it would be misinterpreted as a threat of violence. The photo was inspired by Trump’s comment that following a war of words with Megyn Kelly, she had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever“. Griffin maintains she was not threatening the president. She also added, “I’m not afraid of Donald Trump“.

“This is a woman thing”, Griffin said. “He said Griffin is cooperating with the agency”.

The Secret Service, she said, have been involved – something they refused to confirm.

She added: “The message is clear: make fun of the President and lose your job”. “What she did was wrong and President Trump and his family have every right to condemn it”.

Griffin had been set to appear alongside Franken at an event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on July 7 to discuss Franken’s new book, Giant of the Senate.

The amusing lady took the mic and said she’s taking a stand against misogyny and the most “woman-hating, tyrannical President in United States history”.

Venues in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania have nixed shows. Trump’s oldest son, Donald Jr, called it “disgusting” and urged Griffin to be dropped by her employers.Griffin was sacked from her role as co-host of CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage this week.

Meanwhile, Squatty Potty announced Wednesday morning that the company had cut ties with Griffin, dropping her from a big endorsement deal.

In a news conference on Friday, Griffin’s attorney Lisa Bloom accused Trump and his family of “using their power to target her”.

Griffin apologized the same day the photo was posted online and asked that it be taken down.

Griffin lost sponsorships and jobs after a photograph and video from the shoot appeared on social media on Tuesday. It was met with swift and widespread condemnation.

The 56-year-old comedian also spoke about the tweets in response from Trump himself, calling the act “sick” and from the President’s wife Melania, which focused on their son Baron’s well-being.