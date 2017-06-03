Kathy Griffin: Trump is ‘trying to ruin my life’

The State Theatre of New Brunswick cited “the safety of their patrons” as the reason for canceling the November 3 performance. “The death threats that I’m getting are constant and they are detailed”, she said.

Bloom also said that Griffin’s photo was meant to be a “parody of Trump’s own sexist remarks” about journalist Megyn Kelly.

Griffin posted the image on social media and the Trump-hive went nuts.

“I don’t think I will have a career after this”, Griffin said. “He is a bully”, she said.

Trump later tweeted that Griffin should be ashamed of herself for posting the images.

“That apology absolutely stands”.

Griffin admitted that there are some things she would change about the photo shoot.

As you may already know, Griffin posted a picture of herself holding a bloody mannequin head looking like Donald Trump, only to backtrack a few hours later after being swarmed by negative reactions. She also said she is now under investigation by the Secret Service. Griffin wondered what would it look like if his own insults were turned on him, so she donned a “pussy bow” blouse and snapped a parody images taking it to an absurd extreme.

Griffin’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, announced on Thursday night that the press conference would “explain the true motivation behind the image” and “respond to the bullying from the Trump family she has endured”. Griffin said she is the subject of a Secret Service investigation, but did not provide any further information about the inquiry or if she was co-operating.

She switched between contriteness to combativeness during the press conference, during which she attempted several nervous jokes that drew laughs mostly from her attorney, Lisa Bloom. Trump, first lady Melania Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have publicly criticized the video.

Sen. Al Franken also dis-invited Griffin from an event promoting his new book, Giant of the Senate..

“He broke me, and then I was like, ‘No, this isn’t right.’ And then I apologized and then I realized what was really happening and then it was a mob mentality”, Griffin said during the press conference.

Kathy Griffin ended up being fired from CNN, where she had hosted New Year’s Eve Live alongside Anderson Cooper for ten years. Squatty Potty also dropped her as a celebrity spokesperson after recently featuring her in ads for bathroom foot stools, and five of her upcoming standup comedy performances have been canceled.