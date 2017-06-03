Kenneth Branagh stars as Hercule Poirot

Today’s trailer showed that there’s a distinctively more modern feel to the 1930s mystery tale, but Branagh has also revealed that he chose to emphasize the horror elements from the novel. That mustache is wonderful.

The first trailer has arrived for Murder on the Orient Express, the new film adaptation of Agatha Christie’s famous murder mystery novel.

To Hercule Poirot – “probably the greatest detective in the world”, he calls himself – every passenger on board the Orient Express is a suspect in this chilling murder case. The mystery film, based on the Agatha Christie novel of the same name, follows the unraveling of a murder on a luxury train traveling through Europe in the early 1900s.

Still, Branagh has a knack for costume dramas, and who can deny a cast that includes him alongside William Dafoe, Judi Dench, Josh Gad, Daisy Ridley and Penelope Cruz?

It’s been a long, long time since we’ve had a big screen English-language version of an Agatha Christie novel, whose many murder mysteries are still beloved, still influential, but more frequently adapted overseas or on television over the last few decades.

Poirot must race against time to solve the crime before the culprit strikes again.

That film, while excellent, isn’t the first movie to come to mind when you think of high-octane thrillers, although Daniel Day-Lewis in a top hat never fails to thrill.

More recently, the tale appeared on the small screen in 2001 with Alfred Molina taking on the role of the detective.

Fox has set a November 10, 2017 theatrical release date.

The original Murder on the Orient Express was released in 1974, and starred Albert Finney, Lauren Bacall, and Ingrid Bergman.