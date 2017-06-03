Kerala Police arrest eight Youth Congress workers for killing ox

The arrested were later released on bail.

Bareilly: Scores of Parshuram Sena activists gathered at the collectorate here on Thursday to protest against the public slaughtering of a calf by the Congress workers in Kannur in Kerala.

Beef fests had also been held across the state by the youth wings of the ruling CPI (M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in protest against the Centre’s ban.

The Congress party leadership had distanced itself from the protest.

Earlier, KPCC President M.M. Hassan informed that the participated Youth Congress leaders-Rijil Makutti, Joshi Kandathil and Sharafuddin-were suspended from the party.

Triggering a widespread row, the Youth Congress workers had on May 27 allegedly butchered the 18-month-old animal in an open vehicle and raised slogans against the Center’s decision. The accused had procured a male calf, slaughtered it in a stationary truck and distributed the meat among local residents to protest against the Centre’s notification.

Hindus consider cows to be a holy animal and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi said this was a “thoughtless and barbaric act”. The video of the slaughter was shared by Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan on Twitter, describing the act as the “peak of cruelty”.

The police said a case was registered against them under Sections 3 (infliction of unnecessary pain and suffering on animals) and 11 (treating animals cruelly) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, Indian Penal Code Section 143 (unlawful assembly) and the the Kerala Police Act’s section 120 (a) (causing inconvenience to the public).