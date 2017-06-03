Kevin Durant dated ‘Bachelorette’ star Rachel Lindsay

According to Us Weekly, “The Bachelorette” star dated Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant in college while they both attended the University of Texas at Austin.

We’re two episodes into Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, and it still strikes me as shocking that she’s the first black person to take the lead in any of the franchise’s shows.

"They broke up when she went to law school", a source told the magazine, "it was a pretty serious relationship".

It’s unclear how long Durant and Lindsay were together.

Durant, 28, only spent one year at UT before declaring for the NBA Draft in 2007 following his freshman season with the Longhorns.

Durant, who was at one point engaged to WNBA player Monica Wright, played one season at Texas in 2006-07 before entering the National Basketball Association.

As for Lindsay, after getting her law degree at Marquette University, she returned to Texas where she practices law.

Lindsay, meanwhile, is now starring on ABC’s reality dating series “The Bachelorette” and recently revealed she’s engaged to the pre-taped program’s yet-to-be-announced victor.

“I am very much so in love and very much so engaged!” It’s insane at times. “I feel like I’m getting everything that I want and I am getting my happy ending”.