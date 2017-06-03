Kevin Durant is mum on his Game 1 stare-down of Rihanna

“That’s when they become very risky because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense”, James said.

“Keepin’ it simple man”, Curry said.

Curry had it going, too, with 28 points.

Had the Warriors converted half of their layups, their winning margin could easily have doubled. Golden State had 27.

You looked into the crowd toward Rihanna … was that on objective or do you remember that? No they aren’t. That’s Durant’s line from Game 1 of the 2012 NBA Finals. He made his career choice and seems at peace with both its pleasures and its ramifications. Durant then put the finishing touches on his terrific night, answering with back-to-back three-pointers before he and the rest of Golden State’s starters subbed out at the 2:15 mark with the game well in hand.

Oh and while they’re at it, maybe figure out what to do about Kevin Durant. James finished with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Irving scored 24 points and Love had 15 points and 21 rebounds.

It’s no secret that Rihanna is a big time LeBron James fan and last night during Game 1 of the NBA Finals she made her allegiance to King James clear.

For a few possessions James and Durant went head up.

So in the action/reaction world of playoff series basketball, it’s Cleveland’s turn to react.

The 29-year-old’s tactics weren’t enough to stop Steph Curry, Durant and co from taking the first game of a potential seven 113-91. And the Cavaliers have a special bit of history on their side. In fact, LeBron James has lost Game 1 in each of his last five Finals, going on to win the series three times.

If Game 1 is any indication, it might even be tougher than anyone imagined. It’s never about how you get knocked down.

The last word last night, even with the blowout, belonged to Rihanna. Not to marvel at themselves the way the outside world does. For sure, the Warriors’ defense was simply quicker than the Cavs’ offense, but there were other relevant factors.

“I mean, no other team has done this, right?”

“You take one of the best teams that we had ever assembled previous year, that we saw in the regular season and in the postseason”, James said.

The Warriors, who had not played in nine days, were rusty at the outset, missing shots close to the basket and looking anxious when they had possession. We know we’re capable of playing a lot better.

“KD”, LeBron James said at the post-game press conference when asked what stood out about Game 1.

Anything to stay locked in. “Are you kidding me?”, he said.