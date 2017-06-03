Kevin Durant vs. Rihanna?

The Cavaliers have little answer for Durant, in the context of the Golden State lineup.

Rihanna made no secret of how much she is a fan of LeBron James, whose Cleveland Cavaliers played the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.

James led the Cavs with 28 points.

“KD”, James said when asked what stood out about the Warriors in their runaway victory.

“Twenty turnovers in the Finals definitely is not going to get it done”, said Cleveland point guard Kyrie Irving.

When the Cavs gave help, Curry hit 3-pointers.

Curry finished with 28 points, but on the other hand, Thompson had only 6.

When the Warriors are firing on all cylinders like they were Thursday night, it’s hard to imagine any team overcoming such a talented force, even a team with King James on the roster.

“They’re the best I ever seen“, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

When Durant was asked if he looked back at Rihanna on goal after the shot, his teammate, Stephen Curry, shook his head and answered for him: “Don’t get in that trap”.

The final outcome was all but a formality by the start of the fourth quarter as the Warriors forged 21 points ahead.

“We could be a lot better than we were tonight, but in the finals, you get the W, we’ll take it”, Warriors forward Kevin Durant said.

But the entertainment value remained high, in part, because television cameras focused on several courtside exchanges between singer Rihanna, a Cavaliers fan, and Kevin Durant, who led the Warriors with 38 points. They were slow on the defensive glass, allowing the Warriors 11 offensive rebounds in the first 24 minutes.

The Warriors didn’t lose a single game in the first three rounds of the playoffs, becoming the first team since the 2000-01 Lakers to enter the Finals undefeated. They looked utterly outmatched in the series opener, and a clean sweep of the entire playoffs seems to be a real possibility for the Golden State Warriors.

“That’s when they become very risky because those guys, they sprint down the lane, they sprint to the 3-point line, they put a lot of pressure on your defense”, James said. Last year, if Thompson and Green would have struggled this way the outcome would’ve been reversed.

James sets the tone defensively, and if the Cavs’ leader is getting cooked by the opposing team’s two best players, how are the role players supposed to do their jobs confidently?