Kilrush Man In Philippines Worried For Family After Casino Fire

IS said “lonewolf soldiers” from its group carried out the attack, according to the SITE Intelligence Group that monitors terrorist organisations. The gunman stuffed a backpack with casino chips before he fled but was found dead in an adjacent hotel early Friday.

Resort owner Travellers International Hotel Group Inc, a joint venture of the Philippines’ Alliance Global Group Inc and Genting Hong Kong Ltd, said authorities were still seeking details. More than 70 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape. He says the gunman apparently killed himself. Manila, where the attack happened, is located in the main Philippine island of Luzon.

“What caused their deaths is the thick smoke”, he told reporters. “Either he lost in the casino and wanted to recoup his losses or he went totally nuts”. Eyewitnesses described a “tall, foreign white man” who headed straight for the chip room at Resorts World Manila in Pasay City, a southwestern suburb of the the capital. He added the authority would instruct shopping malls and hotels to be stricter with their security and that protocols would be reviewed. Police later searched a auto and found registration information which they haven’t made public.

Apart from the wounded security guard, none of the victims of the attack had gunshot wounds, authorities said.

President Donald Trump said he was “closely monitoring the situation” and would continue to provide updates, CBS News reported.

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.

Philippines National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said early Friday at a press conference that the suspect had shot into the air, but had not shot at anyone. They say the gunman fled with $2 million in stolen casino chips, then forced his way into a room in an adjoining hotel and killed himself.

“We would like to extend our gratitude to our security team”, Reilly said.

The attacker was found dead around 7 a.m. local time, according to a statement from the resort.

Before the gunman had been killed and police had confirmed any motive, there was an unconfirmed claim of responsibility from the Islamic State group. He was found in the room, burned beyond recognition, next to a machine gun and a.380 calibre pistol.

As the room in the Manila casino filled with dense, black smoke, employees and guests frantically smashed at thick windows that would not open.

At some point, the man dumped the contents of a water bottle onto at least one gaming table and set it on fire.

Witnesses also told about hearing what sounded like explosions.

The attack sent hundreds of people fleeing into the night outside the Resorts World Manila complex and produced a claim of terrorism that police stressed had no evidence to support it. “Maybe because of the heavy firearm, they can’t put up a fight so they prioritized life and safety”, Jeff Santos, a high roller at Resorts World Manila, told a Philippine radio station. The airport is about a mile away from the resort. An airline official said that the lockdown has since been lifted but the airport is still operating under “heightened alert”.

National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Oscar Albayalde Albayalde have allayed fears that terrorists may now be targeting the country’s capital, even as he stressed that state security forces were working hard.