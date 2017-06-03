Kris and Kim are furious over Caitlyn Jenner’s new book

Cait could’ve told me the story that she writes about in the book, which is…

Kim Kardashian swung on Caitlyn and Kris Jenner in an interview!

In a preview clip of an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians“, Kendall can be seen telling her 61- year-old mother that the content of the book is insane, reported Contactmusic. “All the checks for Keeping Up With the Kardasahians, they all went to Kris‘”.

Kim described the memoir as a stab in the back and criticized Caitlyn’s treatment towards family members.

“She never paid a bill from 1972”, Kris tells Kim.

‘Went to Kris? How about it went to the mortgage and the insurance and education? Caitlyn says that meeting Kris saved her life and helped her out of a deep depression, Helped her to have a better relationship with her other children, that she is someone she will always be very fond of … “Linda got so angry and nasty that Cait had to tell her about her gender dysphoria“, Kris says. “She’s going to throw me under the bus”. Or does the clan aim to boost ratings of Keeping Up with the Kardashians by keying into the backlash against the transgender former Olympian?

Kris, on the other hand, feels the 67-year-old former athlete could have written the book in an “amazing loving way”, by focusing on her own story.

Before the teaser comes to a close, Kendall calls out Caitlyn for “dissing” the Kardashians.

“It could have been handled in the most fantastic, loving way.Talk about your journey and keep it to that-that I would have had great respect for. That’s in print and is a fabrication”, she told her daughter.

According to Now, Kris, Khloe and Kourt are battling Kanye for control of the curvy Kardashian and are planning to stage an intervention, um does poor Kim need controlling by everyone?! According to Caitlyn Jenner, Robert Kardashian knew OJ Simpson was guilty of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, when he made a decision to take on the case.

