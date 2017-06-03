Landslide buries part of California’s coastal highway in mud, rock

California had already shut a part of Highway 1 down for roads work to fix the damages that fell on the area due to California flood that happened decades ago.

A massive rockslide has buried a stretch of California’s iconic seaside Highway 1 which had already been hit by a number of road closures caused by severe winter storms, state transportation officials said yesterday.

According to Caltrans, the highway will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Susana Cruz, a spokeswoman with the California Department of Transportation, said, “We haven’t been able to go up there and assess”.

Crews working to clear the previous slides from the highway had to abandon their work last week after engineers noticed that the hillside looming over them continued to move, Shivers said. It’s the largest mudslide she knows of in the state’s history.

One of the most picturesque USA roads, Route 1 follows most of the California coast and is known for dramatic views, including where it crosses the Golden Gate Bridge.

The portion of the slide covering the highway could be up to 40-feet deep.

Before Saturday’s landslide, repairs were suspended and heavy equipment was ordered removed from the road after officials were alerted to the possibility of another landslide. Highway 1 in that area is known as the Cabrillo Highway.

In March, a stretch of the highway near Big Sur was shut down after the Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge collapsed, spelling economic disaster for the region that heavily relies on tourism.

Kurt Mayer, who owns Big Sur Tap House, was also taking news of the slide in stride. "We didn't think it would be the magnitude of this", he said.