Lanka floods: Death toll rises to 164, 111 missing

The severe weather has also displaced almost half a million people, and triggered landslides throughout the country.

Senaratne said medical teams have been dispatched to the worst affected areas to prevent an outbreak of waterborne diseases, and said cholera and diarrhea had been successfully prevented in past floods.

A Sri Lankan flood victim cleans his shop in Colombo.

Other affected districts include Kalutara with 53 deaths and Matara with 21 deaths.

Water levels in rivers in the districts of Hambantota and Ratnapura have begun to fall, but in other places such as the Nilvala river, levels are on the rise, DMC spokesperson Pradeep Kodippili, told Efe news.

Military boats and helicopters have been sent to help rescue operations. CNN reported more than 100 people were missing, with about 500,000 affected by the flood.

Houses and shops remained submerged in 10 to 30 feet of water.

The disaster is being described as one of the worst-ever calamities to have struck the country since floods in 2003.

The official death toll rose to 180 on Monday after soldiers dug out the bodies of a woman and a child from under tonnes of mud following a landslide in Ratnapura, the island’s gem capital.

Sri Lanka’s ministry of disaster management says nearly 558,000 people from 15 of the country’s 25 districts have been hit by the disaster.

A Mi-17 transport helicopter crash landed Monday while trying to deliver food and other essentials to a marooned village in the southern area of Baddegama. The air force pilot said the crash would not slow rescue efforts. “All access to our village is cut off”.

The army, navy and air force were continuing to try to reach stranded villagers and evacuate those living in areas prone to mudslides, he added. A third ship was expected later today, officials said.

Bangladesh is now braced for Cyclone Mora to make landfall early Tuesday morning as the storm continues its destructive path across the Bay of Bengal.

Mudslides have become common during the monsoon season in Sri Lanka, a tropical Indian Ocean island nation, as land has been heavily deforested to grow export crops such as tea and rubber.

“INS Kirch with around 125 personnel on board, arrived at Colombo port and offloaded relief supplies, inflatable boats with diving teams and a mobile medical team with supplies”.

Japan had promised portable electricity generators and a team of experts to help with the relief work, the ministry said issuing a statement.