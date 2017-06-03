Lankan Floods’ Death Toll Rises

The death toll reached 166 on Sunday following torrential southwestern monsoons causing mudslides and severe flooding in Sri Lanka, as rescuers continue to look for those 102 listed as missing, in seven severely affected districts.

INS Shardul, which was dispatched by Southern Naval Command of India Navy with relief material to Sri Lanka has arrived in Colombo.

In this photo taken on Saturday, May 27, 2017, shows an aerial view of inundated area of Kalawana, in Ratnapura district of Sri Lanka.

Indian High Commission here tweeted images of “Indian diving and medical teams deployed at Kalutara, Ratmalana (and) Galle with (Sri Lankan) navy relief (operations)”.

The United Nations said it is assisting in relief efforts in response to a government appeal.

INS “Kirch” was carrying 125 personnel.

“But we have not received any relief supplies from anyone”. The Indian ships brought in rice, atta (flour), dal, sugar, bed sheets, blankets, durries, rain coats, milk, biscuits etc.

Even through the government of Sri Lanka has already responded to the situation in several areas, additional assistance from other sectors is required. Foreign Minister Ravi Karunanayake said, adding that he expected two ships full of relief supplies from India to help meet the need.

“There are a large number of people who have been affected”, she said.

“The impact of these early monsoon season downpours has been far more devastating than what we’d normally expect this time of year”, Save the Children Country Director in Sri Lanka, Chris McIvor said.

At least five mudslides had been reported there, police said.

An investigation is under way after an air force transport helicopter crashed during an operation to distribute food to marooned villages in the southern town of Baddegama.

Water levels in Ratnapura, the gem-mining district east of Colombo, had subsided, but many villages in Kalutara south of the capital were still under water, said officials.

Some 1,400 house destroyed by the landslides will be rebuilt by the state while partly damaged homes numbering almost 7,000 will be repaired by the government using the military, the government said. Displaced people living in emergency shelters are particularly vulnerable.

Most victims were killed by landslides, not the flood waters, as their homes on hillsides were buried under torrents of mud and rock.