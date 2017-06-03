League of Legends is franchising, North American teams go for $10M

But, the big question, is what happens now that there’s no relegation?

Beck and Merrill are of course being recognized for Riot’s breadwinner League of Legends, which was released in 2009 and has grown to become a bona fide phenomenon. To outsiders, it’s an indication that there’s a real business here.

A successful league also depends on its players’ performance and their incentive to play well, and as much as they may love the game, a critical factor is how much they get paid. First, teams that want to franchise in the league will need to apply to do so.

Teams will also be required to share a portion of their league-driven revenues, this includes things like sponsorships and merch sales. Riot is locating the entire operation in Los Angeles, where it has an esports arena. If those bottom NA LCS teams lose to Challenger teams, the NA LCS teams will be bumped down to Challenger while the Challenger teams will move up to the NA LCS. That $3 million will be used to compensate existing teams who are shut out of the new league.

The time frame has also been revealed.

Riot Games has been extremely forthcoming to the endemic teams about the franchise system, said Moore. This will work very similarly to Major League Baseball’s Minor League, where “farm” teams compete in their own league and develop their skills until they’re ready to be brought up to the Major Leagues.

It will be months before any real detail on the new NA LCS is known, and years before judgements can really be made on whether the franchising process has been a positive transformation for the league and for esports more generally.

For the moment, team owners seem pleased.

With today’s uncertainty of relegation, making long term bets in the NA LCS is extremely risky. This will be replacing the previous system where squads were rotated in and out of the competition.

In late 2016, a sports championship event was held in Chicago, drawing 43 million viewers during the series finals. They’re launching a development league, called the Academy League, which they modeled after the NBA’s D-League.

Finally, Riot will help to stand up the Players’ Association.

“Kickstarting an association which independently represents pro players is a complex process – legally and organizationally”, Riot wrote. We also believe that the league is healthiest when teams, players, and Riot are all motivated to create a thriving, entertaining league that’s popular with fans.

Teams in the NA LCS play in regular spring and summer seasons. There are three major pillars of the changes, including revenue-sharing, protecting and supporting pro players (with a players’ association and more), and changes to the structure to encourage long-term investments. That’s complicated by the fact that no one understands the full lifecycle of an esports title. Entering into partnership allows us to create opportunities for teams and pros to share in the upside of the league.

Riot says that this is not on the table for now, but the company is ensuring teams that it’s in this for the long run.