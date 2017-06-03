LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers (again) take it to another level in playoffs

In many ways, when Game 1 tips off on Thursday night in Oakland, California, a new generation of National Basketball Association fans will get to understand what it felt like to watch the Lakers and Celtics battles from the 1980s that their fathers and grandfathers still rave about. Cleveland hung with Golden State for a while, but eventually the Dubs just turned on the jets and decided they were not going to lose. If some cosmic force had watched the 2015 NBA Finals and then pulled up a chair to start writing The Story of GSW, they’d now be throwing their pen aside in writer’s block frustration.

As this highly anticipated rematch tipped off at last, the biggest difference from previous year was clear.

Warriors team-mate Steph Curry contributed 28 points and 10 assists in a double-double display on home court. “We’d win. If we played well, the outcome was determined just by our play”.

Durant’s defensive work helped frustrate Cleveland star LeBron James, who finished with 28 points on 9-of-20 shooting with 15 rebounds and eight assists in the first game of his seventh consecutive finals.

On Wednesday, James acknowledged feeling distracted after someone had spray-painted a racial slur on the front gate of a Los Angeles home that he owns. Curry had the audacity to fake another 3 from deep, went to the dribble again, then pulled up from behind the arc to fire a closely contested jumper against Love that missed and essentially ended Golden State’s championship hopes. That not only extends the best start in any single postseason in National Basketball Association history, it would tie the league mark for consecutive playoff wins. Previously, the league’s teams, including the Cavs, would pick their poison against the Warriors, opting to leave Green or players like Harrison Barnes or Andre Iguodala slightly more open to contain Curry and Thompson.

After going 12-15 and ranking 29th defensively after the All-Star break, the Cavs have been a much different team in the playoffs, cruising to a third straight Finals trip with only one loss and a historically good offense. “They’re 13-0. They’re constantly breaking records every year”.

It’s unclear if JaVale McGee was trying to send a message when he arrived at Oracle Arena for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

Once his night was finally done, Durant found mother Wanda at the end of the Warriors bench and held her in a warm embrace.

James had 19 points and 11 rebounds in the first half, the first time in his career he managed a playoff double-double before halftime.

“Those are two big household names, so we know you guys and the fans are going to want to see that and pick up on it”, said acting Warriors coach Mike Brown, facing a Cleveland franchise that fired him not once but twice.

WHAT HOME-COURT ADVANTAGE? The Cavaliers’ nine-game postseason road winning streak, three shy of the 2001-02 Lakers’ league record, started with victories a year ago in Games 5 and 7 in Oakland. Durant, in particular, looked comfortable back in the finals – his first appearance since 2012, when he was playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The most unfortunate aspect of his situation, James said later, was that he couldn’t be with his children to talk about it with them.

In 2015, following injuries to Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love, a depleted Cavaliers lost 4-2 in the finals.

With Game 1 in the books, LeBron and company will need to regather themselves after taking a shellacking at the hands of Golden State. The next step will be getting him to last an entire game on the sidelines. The Warriors scored 42 points in the lane as they ran out to a 60-52 lead at halftime.

There were a handful of times Cleveland was more focused on Curry and the 3-point shooters, but Durant made them pay with six first-half dunks.

Warriors: Coach Steve Kerr had hoped to feel well enough to return to the bench but stayed behind the scenes in the locker room as he continues to deal with complications from back surgery almost two years ago.

“Since I’ve been in this league, it’s hard to get to the playoffs, let alone march all the way to the finals”, guard Iman Shumpert said.