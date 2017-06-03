LeBron James: Hate is ‘alive every single day’

LeBron James, the renowned basketball star, was the victim of a racially motivated attack on his property in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

James said he hoped Wednesday’s incident “can keep the conversation going and can shed light on us trying to figure out a way to keep progressing and not regressing”.

“Hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day”, James said, “and even though it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and. when they see you will smile in your face, it’s alive every day”.

But for LeBron James to talk about it in the manner in which he did – and to use the late Emmett Till as part of his teaching moment – is more than special. “I mean, it’s as long as my family is safe”.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and there now have been no arrests made.

Here is complete video of James’ comments when asked about the racial slur that was spray painted on the gate in front of his Los Angeles are home.

Almost a year since he sat at the same podium inside Oracle Arena and addressed Muhammad Ali’s impact as an activist following the heavyweight champion’s death, James discussed the daily challenges of being black in the U.S.

Sandoval also said someone painted over the slur before officers arrived early Wednesday morning.

On the eve of the NBA Finals, where the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors are set to duke it out for the third consecutive year, players are finalising their preparation and fan anticipation is reaching a fever-pitch.

James was not at the 9,440-square-foot home at the time of the incident, according to TMZ.

This series will mark James’ seventh consecutive NBA Finals as he goes for his fourth championship ring.

“I’ll be focused (tonight) on our game plan and focused on these games”, James said.

“Tonight we’re honoring Muhammad Ali, the GOAT”, James said, referring to the acronym for Greatest of All Time. “And hopefully I give them enough life skills throughout their journey where, when they’re ready to fly, they can fly on their own”.

“I think back to Emmett Till’s mom, actually”, James said, referring to the black teen who was lynched in MS in 1955. “And when I think about the kinds of policies and ideas the kids in my foundation need from our government, the choice is clear”.