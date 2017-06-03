LeBron James’ L.A. home vandalized with racial slur

TMZ was first to report that the Los Angeles home of LeBron James was vandalized early Wednesday morning.

The home was bought by James in 2015.

Visibly shaken by an event he couldn’t control, Cleveland’s star struggled Wednesday to focus on his seventh straight NBA Finals or the Golden State Warriors.

The racist graffiti since has been covered up, and authorities are said to be looking into security footage and are investigating it as a potential hate crime. Capt. Patricia Sandoval, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said neither James nor his family was in their secondary home at the time. An officer responded to the call, but the racial-slur graffiti as reported to the police had already been painted over by an unknown person. LeBron believes that racism “will always be a part of the world, a part of America”. The Cavs player says “this is kind of killing me inside right now” since he can’t be home with his sons and daughter because the house is not the family’s main residence.

“Hate in America, especially for African Americans, is living every day”, James said, “and even though it’s concealed most of the time, even though people hide their faces and. when they see you will smile in your face, it’s alive every day”. He lives in Bath, Ohio. James was in Los Angeles most of last summer working with his production company.

After Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones was the target of racial slurs while playing against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, James said, “Racism, we know, exists”. Games 1 and 2 are in Oakland, Calif.