LeBron James’ LA home vandalized with racial slur

A west Los Angeles home belonging to National Basketball Association star LeBron James was vandalized with racist language, authorities confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Local police (LAPD) are said to be investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

Police spokeswoman Capt. Patricia Sandoval says the property manager told officers that they believe the incident was captured on surveillance video.

No other information was released. James’ primary residence during the NBA season is in Akron, Ohio, though he is now preparing for his third consecutive NBA Finals with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Golden State Warriors.

Property records show that the 9,440-square-foot estate was purchased in 2015 for more than $20 million. As James and the Cavaliers prepare to face the Golden State Warriors and their collection of All-Stars in the NBA Finals, he is leaning on the experience he has had in previous postseason matchups against great San Antonio and Boston teams. “We’ve got a long way to go, for us as a society and for us as African Americans, until we feel equal in America”.

“I think back to Emmett Till’s mom, actually”, James continued. They’re safe, and that’s most important.

“Racism will always be a part of the world, a part of America, and hate in America – especially for African-Americans – is living every day”. Games 1 and 2 are in Oakland, Calif.

“I’m at a point in my life where my priorities are in place”, James said.