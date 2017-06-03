LeBron, Lue praise Warriors after Cavs routed

Mike Brown at the helm of Golden State worries me, but so too does the Cavs’ defense trying to combat Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all at the same time. “So we just got to continue to play great team defense”.

“I thought it was kind of ridiculous to be honest”, Curry said of the critics.

Game 2 in the series is Sunday night back at Oracle Arena with its deafening sellout crowd. Someone painted a racial slur – the N-word – on the gate of his Los Angeles home, leaving James to address racism rather than his seventh straight Finals appearance or stopping KD. If so, the NBA’s standings could get even more lopsided.

James, who called Golden State both a “juggernaut” and a “beast” while crowing the Warriors as the best team in the league over the last three seasons on two separate occasions prior to the Finals – despite Cleveland beating them for the championship last season, of course – was more genuine in his praise, starting with appreciation for Kevin Durant’s 38 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists in the opener.

Beyond the turnovers – which stood out in contrast to the Warriors’ record-low four – it was nearly laughable at times how the Cavaliers abandoned the paint defensively as they tried to avoid getting killed by the Warriors 3-point shooting. “He’s been shooting it pretty well”. The lapses were mostly glossed over as the Cavs streaked through the Eastern Conference playoffs. “Uncharacteristic with the number of guys that turned the ball over, but we have to credit those guys for creating some of the turnovers”.”You cannot simulate what they bring to the table”, James, whose Cavaliers committed 20 turnovers in the loss, said after the game.From being a win away from completing a historic campaign in which they set the record for most wins in a regular season, to being crying Jordan face’d into oblivion, the Warriors suffered the ultimate fall from grace.”There’s no time to be disappointed“, Irving said.

James wound up with 28 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists a day after dealing with bigotry far away from basketball.

Here are nine takeaways from Game 1. “I just tried to stay locked in and at the same time have some fun with it”. But he still hit 324 3s for the second most in National Basketball Association history to his 402 a year ago and paced himself so he is peaking now.

“We’ve been here before and know there’s a lot of work left to do”, Curry said. Fewer than five pairs have been made as of Thursday but Under Armour executives are already pleased with the good reception the Curry 4, with a knit upper and some leather and suede on a crisp all-white colorway, got on social media. Obviously shots are falling. “They’re going to make tough shots, so you’ve got to just keep pressing, sticking to the game plan but focus what’s in front of you”.