Leonardo DiCaprio criticises Trump’s withdrawal from Paris agreement

Mr Trump announced on Thursday that he was withdrawing the USA from the “unfair” deal on climate change signed by nearly 200 countries in Paris in;late 2015.

Only Syria and Nicaragua are non-participants in the 195-nation accord agreed in Paris in 2015.

Former president Barack Obama, who was instrumental in brokering the deal, said the Trump administration was joining a “small handful of nations that reject the future”.

The agreement – negotiated by 195 nations in Paris – was created to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are contributing to climate change.

France, Germany and Italy have said the climate deal can not be renegotiated.

But he has come under pressure from advisers, businesses and politicians of both parties to keep the USA in the agreement.

“We provided our islands as a launching pad for them to achieve their objectives and now we are facing the biggest war of our time, they are abandoning us”, he told the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation during a visit to the neighboring island.

Trump, on the other hand, has long expressed skepticism about the need for action on climate change. The US President argued that the accord is unfair to the United States of America, while it puts no “meaningful obligations” on the “world’s leading polluters”.

“I believe the United States of America should be at the front of the pack”.

Trudeau made his feelings clear on Twitter.

“I am also convinced that the United States government will eventually rejoin our struggle because the scientific evidence of man-made climate change is well understood”, he said. Climate change is real.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Trump’s decision was “disappointing but not at all surprising”, since it was “entirely as expected and as predicted and as promised by him”.

It’s a surprising spot for China, the world’s largest emitter of greenhouse gases, which less than a decade ago was better known for its growing contributions to global carbon emissions than for its role in mitigating them.

“We’re the ones paying all the money, and other countries don’t have to adhere to the agreement”, he said.

He said: “I am fighting every day for the great people of this country”.

While China needs European Union technical know-how to reduce the pollution blighting its cities, the European Union is looking to Beijing to take action against emissions blamed for increased droughts, rising seas and other affects of climate change.

“It’s air pollution and public health that drove China to step up and say we’re going to be a leader on climate change”, said Angel Hsu, an assistant professor of environmental studies at Yale University whose research focuses in part on China’s approach to climate change. “Of course the effectiveness of implementing this convention without the key participants, perhaps, will be hindered”.

Brazil expressed “profound concern and disappointment” with Trump’s decision to exit the climate agreement.